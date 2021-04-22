The Texas State football team returned to spring practice on April 22 after canceling for 16 days.
The Bobcats had their seventh spring practice on April 6, but then postponed the continuation of spring activities due to injuries and illnesses. Their first practice back was more controlled practice without pads.
The spring football game is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m on April 24 at Bobcat Stadium with free admission.
