Texas State Football Practice 3/30

Texas State football started the second week of its spring practice in full pads on March 30. 

Practice consisted of a mix of scrimmaging and regular practice drills allowing all the players to get reps.

Head Coach Jake Spavital is happy with the progress the Bobcats are making but knows there is still work to be put in before fall camp rolls around.

"We are still missing some execution side of things, but I thought it was a pretty competitive practice," Spavital says. "It's good seeing the new defensive bodies run around and I think there are a lot of contested plays on the perimeter which will make everybody better."

The Bobcats will continue the week with a more controlled practice on April 1 to focus on specific techniques; a scrimmage-like practice will take place on April 3.

