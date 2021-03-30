Texas State junior wide receiver Waydale Jones (10) celebrates with Texas State freshman quarterback Ty Evans (4) and other offensive teammates after a successful touchdown pass, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State junior wide receiver Waydale Jones (10) reaches out to catch an incoming pass while he avoids incoming Texas State graduate defensive back Eric Sutton (8), Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State junior wide receiver Waydale Jones (10) celebrates with Texas State freshman quarterback Ty Evans (4) and other offensive teammates after a successful touchdown pass, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State junior wide receiver Waydale Jones (10) reaches out to catch an incoming pass while he avoids incoming Texas State graduate defensive back Eric Sutton (8), Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State senior running back Robert Brown Jr. (23) jumps over obstacles while he carries a football during spring practice, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State sophomore tight end Jackson Lanam (87) pushes back on a pad held by teammate sophomore tight end Seth Caillouet (84), Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State junior linebacker London Harris (27) watches his teammates start a drill during spring practice, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State freshman linebacker Josh Emmanuel (30) is congratulated by his teammates after a successful play during spring practice, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State sophomore quarterback Brady McBride (2) throws a football to a waiting receiver during a spring practice drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State freshman running back Calvin Hill (22) attempts to breakthrough the line of defense while he carries the ball up the field, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium.
Kate Connors
Texas State football started the second week of its spring practice in full pads on March 30.
Practice consisted of a mix of scrimmaging and regular practice drills allowing all the players to get reps.
Head Coach Jake Spavital is happy with the progress the Bobcats are making but knows there is still work to be put in before fall camp rolls around.
"We are still missing some execution side of things, but I thought it was a pretty competitive practice," Spavital says. "It's good seeing the new defensive bodies run around and I think there are a lot of contested plays on the perimeter which will make everybody better."
The Bobcats will continue the week with a more controlled practice on April 1 to focus on specific techniques; a scrimmage-like practice will take place on April 3.
Journalism is an act of civic responsibility. We see our work as a public service that is necessary for a community to thrive because knowledge is empowering. If you enjoyed this story, please consider helping us "Defend the First Amendment" by donating today!
The Hays County Local Health Department reports four new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 90 recoveries March 30, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 17,125, total active cases to 368 and recoveries to 16,521. The county reports the total active cases in the past 21 days is 552.
Male dominance has been a cultural norm for hundreds of years. The deep stain of gender oppression started when the human society switched from nomadic hunter-gatherers, whom facilitated a degree of egalitarianism, to farming. It was about 12,000 years ago when society started to shift to an…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.