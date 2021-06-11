(Photo Gallery) San Marcos Summer in the Park

Since 1987, San Marcos residents have been entertained by free outdoor concerts each Thursday evenings throughout the summer.
 
This week, for San Marcos' second Summer in the Park of the season, the Georges took the stage. The Georges are a four-man rip-roarin’ rockabilly band.
 
The band was founded in 2008, consisting of Jason George on lead vocals and guitar, Dennis Fallon, former Two Tons of Steel lead guitarist, Chris Dodds, former Two Tons of steel drummer and Aaron Covington on upright and electric bass. These concerts will run from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every Thursday until August 12.
 

