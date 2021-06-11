(Photo Gallery) San Marcos Summer in the Park 6/10
- Steven Phipps, Multimedia Contributor
-
-
- 0
Latest News
Since 1987, San Marcos residents have been entertained by free outdoor concerts each Thursday evenings throughout the summer. This week, for San Marcos' second Summer in the Park of the season, the Georges took the stage. The Georges are a four-man rip-roarin’ rockabilly band. The band was f…
The Hays County Local Health Department reports 31 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25 recoveries June 11, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 18,952, total active cases to 131 and recoveries to 18,567. The county reports the total active cases in the past 21 days is 237.
San Marcos, a city known for its beautiful aquatic environments and a home to several endangered and threatened species, is once again under drought restrictions. In expectation of a hot, dry summer ahead, the city's stage one restrictions limit residents' ability to irrigate their lawns and…
Community members along with family and friends gathered outside San Marcos City Hall on June 10 during a vigil for Jennifer Miller.
At its June 8 meeting, Texas State's Staff Council reveled the winners of the annual Staff Council awards and granted the Dr. Lawrence Estaville Employee Excellence Award to three recipients this year, instead of only one, as it had in previous years.
Texas State senior track and field long jumper Ronnie Briscoe was named an All-American Athlete at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on June 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.