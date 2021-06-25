(Photo Gallery) San Marcos Summer in the Park: Brave Combo

1 of 6

Kicking off the fourth San Marcos Summer in the Park event is none other than Grammy award winner Brave Combo. Trying to conjure up the words to describe Brave Combo’s music requires an extensive understanding of the world’s musical styles. This Texas-based quintet has demonstrated a mastery of genres that includes polka, twist, rock, waltz, salsa, cha-cha, classical, merengue, zydeco, the blues and many more.

Carl Finch founded Brave Combo in 1979 where he recruited Lyle Atkinson and one other member who is no longer a part of the band. Today the band consists of Finch on keyboard, Atkinson on guitar, Alan Emert on drums, Jeffrey Barnes on saxophone and Danny O’Brien on the trumpet. Much like their broad musical style, none of these performers were limited to a single instrument.

Together they put on a show so good, that people young and old couldn’t sit still. The audience was constantly jiving, twisting, swirling and sliding around the packed green lawn of San Marcos Plaza Park.

An unforgettable highlight of last night’s show was when Finch rallied up the band to perform their own rendition of the Chicken Dance. People flooded the lawn rushing to get into position – elbows out and arms flapping ­– for this timeless tune with a roaring upbeat polka spin.

The concerts at Summer in the Park will continue every Thursday from 7:30-9:30 p.m. until Aug. 12, at San Marcos Plaza Park. The next concert will star Aztex.

Support Student Media

Journalism is an act of civic responsibility. We see our work as a public service that is necessary for a community to thrive because knowledge is empowering. If you enjoyed this story, please consider helping us "Defend the First Amendment" by donating today!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.