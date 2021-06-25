(From left to right) Brave Combo members Danny O'Brien, Jeffrey Barnes, Lyle Atkinson, Carl Finch and Alan Emert gather while the crowd roars behind them, Thursday, June 24, 2021, at San Marcos Plaza Park.
(Photo Gallery) San Marcos Summer in the Park: Brave Combo
(From left to right) Brave Combo members Danny O'Brien, Jeffrey Barnes, Lyle Atkinson, Carl Finch and Alan Emert gather while the crowd roars behind them, Thursday, June 24, 2021, at San Marcos Plaza Park.
Steven Phipps
Brave Combo member Jeffrey Barnes plays the saxophone, Thursday, June 24, 2021, at San Marcos Plaza Park.
Steven Phipps
Brave combo drummer Alan Emert plays a beat, Thursday, June 24, 2021, at San Marcos Plaza Park.
Steven Phipps
Concert goers Amy (left) and Irene Walton dance to the music, Thursday, June 24, 2021, at San Marcos Plaza Park.
Steven Phipps
Brave Combo member Alan Emert (left) plays the drums while Carl Finch plays the accordion, Thursday, June 24, 2021, at San Marcos Plaza Park.
Steven Phipps
Concert attendees laugh as they form a conga line, Thursday, June 24, 2021, at San Marcos Plaza Park.
Steven Phipps
Kicking off the fourth San Marcos Summer in the Park event is none other than Grammy award winner Brave Combo. Trying to conjure up the words to describe Brave Combo’s music requires an extensive understanding of the world’s musical styles. This Texas-based quintet has demonstrated a mastery of genres that includes polka, twist, rock, waltz, salsa, cha-cha, classical, merengue, zydeco, the blues and many more.
Carl Finch founded Brave Combo in 1979 where he recruited Lyle Atkinson and one other member who is no longer a part of the band. Today the band consists of Finch on keyboard, Atkinson on guitar, Alan Emert on drums, Jeffrey Barnes on saxophone and Danny O’Brien on the trumpet. Much like their broad musical style, none of these performers were limited to a single instrument.
Together they put on a show so good, that people young and old couldn’t sit still. The audience was constantly jiving, twisting, swirling and sliding around the packed green lawn of San Marcos Plaza Park.
An unforgettable highlight of last night’s show was when Finch rallied up the band to perform their own rendition of the Chicken Dance. People flooded the lawn rushing to get into position – elbows out and arms flapping – for this timeless tune with a roaring upbeat polka spin.
The concerts at Summer in the Park will continue every Thursday from 7:30-9:30 p.m. until Aug. 12, at San Marcos Plaza Park. The next concert will star Aztex.
