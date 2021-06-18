San Marcos Summer in the Park: Shelley King

1 of 6

For San Marcos' third Summer in the Park of the season, Shelley King and her band took control of the audience and stage. Together, this powerhouse of a band works through sounds ranging from blues to roots-rock, even belting out gospel.

As the first woman appointed as an Official State Musician by the Texas legislature, not many Texas musicians can compare to King's earth-rattling vocals. King's soulful acoustic guitar is beautifully accompanied by her husband and longtime drummer Perry Drake, alluring bass guitarist Tony Velasco, powerful lead guitarist Marvin Dykhuis and enthralling keyboard player Chip Dolan. Together, the band creates an awe-inspiring atmosphere where audiences can't help but dance.

The concerts at Summer in the Park will continue every Thursday from 7:30-9:30 p.m. until Aug. 12, at San Marcos Plaza Park. The next concert will star Brave Combo.

