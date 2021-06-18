San Marcos Summer in the Park: Shelley King

Summer in the Park attendees Barry Watson (left) and Linn Beels jive to the music, Thursday, June 17, 2021, at San Marcos Plaza Park.
Band member Chip Dolan plays the keyboard, Thursday, June 17, 2021, at San Marcos Plaza Park.
Concert attendees Camille Bosze (left) and Piper Allien dance to the music by Shelley King and company, Thursday, June 17, 2021, at San Marcos Plaza Park.
Band member Tony Velasco (left) plays bass guitar while Shelley King strums the acoustic and vocals for the music, Thursday, June 17, 2021, at San Marcos Plaza Park.
(From left to right) Marvin Dykhuis, Shelley King and Tony Velasco put on a show, Thursday, June 17, 2021, at San Marcos Plaza Park.
Summer in the Park guests sit and watch Shelley King and her band get ready to perform, Thursday, June 17, 2021, at San Marcos Plaza Park.
For San Marcos' third Summer in the Park of the season, Shelley King and her band took control of the audience and stage. Together, this powerhouse of a band works through sounds ranging from blues to roots-rock, even belting out gospel.
As the first woman appointed as an Official State Musician by the Texas legislature, not many Texas musicians can compare to King's earth-rattling vocals. King's soulful acoustic guitar is beautifully accompanied by her husband and longtime drummer Perry Drake, alluring bass guitarist Tony Velasco, powerful lead guitarist Marvin Dykhuis and enthralling keyboard player Chip Dolan. Together, the band creates an awe-inspiring atmosphere where audiences can't help but dance.
The concerts at Summer in the Park will continue every Thursday from 7:30-9:30 p.m. until Aug. 12, at San Marcos Plaza Park. The next concert will star Brave Combo.
