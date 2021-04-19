The University Archives at Texas State work to preserve rich records, photographs, oral histories, artifacts and more from the University, San Marcos and surrounding communities.
Among these archived materials are countless stories, memories and aspects of history that reveal not just how the culture in the area has evolved, but who the people were that lived through it and documented it.
Materials such as Pedagog Yearbooks, glass plate photo negatives, letters from Civil War soldiers and early 20th century student scrapbooks, make up just some of what the archives contain. All of these elements help breathe life into a past often left without the names, words and faces of regular people.
In this video, Records Manager Kristine L. Toma and assistant archivists Laura Kennedy and Nicole Critchley describe their experiences working for the archives — how they operate and their passion for archiving and record keeping. Close looks at the Archives Office in Alkek Library as well as the Archives and Research Center (ARC) show important infrastructure such as high pile shelves for storage and multitudes of categorized records and documents that help to make the archives a valuable and crucial university resource.
Created by Douglas Smith
To view the video with closed captions click here.
