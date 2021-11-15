Taekwondo is a Korean martial art that focuses on the mind, body and most importantly self defense. In this video, Multimedia Reporter Jeffrey Halfen talks to the parents of taekwondo students and United States Taekwondo school Master James Lockett about the benefits of taekwondo and what it means to be a black belt. United States Taekwondo has two locations. The most local to San Marcos is located at 310 Buda Sportsplex Dr, Buda, Texas. The other is located at 14735 Bratton Ln, Austin, Texas.
Taekwondo is an art which uses the hands and feet to create defensive blocks and attacking strikes. Taekwondo is also globally recognized as an Olympic sport, allowing it to be a demonstrative and competitive art. Kukkiwon, which is a part of World Taekwondo, is the organization located in Korea that recognizes official black belts and organizes global events for the sport. Kukkiwon officially certifies black belt promotions and also lays the expectations for how taekwondo is taught on a global scale. Taekwondo is for everyone no matter how athletic or fit. Taekwondo provides relaxation, an outlet for stress, discipline and creates confidence for those looking to prepare themselves in self defense.
