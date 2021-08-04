Wimberley Glassworks is a glassblowing studio located at 6469 Ranch Rd 12, San Marcos, Texas, that creates exclusive handmade pieces and conducts live glassblowing presentations for audiences.

In this video, Head gaffer and founder of Wimberley Glassworks Tim de Jong, Glassblower Wes Sweetser and Assistant Glassblower Jaclyn Ritter, shed light on why they’re so passionate about glassblowing, the adversity that comes with being an artist and the importance of community.

Created by Kim Davis Jr.

Music Credits:

Tenderness - Bensound

Woods – Oak Studios

The Road – Oak Studios

Soothe – Oak Studios

Someday – Oak Studios

