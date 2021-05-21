10 Texas State track and field athletes will compete in the West Preliminary round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships May 26-29.
In the men’s division, junior Bervensky Pierre will compete in the 200 meters. Seniors Jaylen Allen and Kobe Daniels will both compete in the 400 meters. Junior Pedro Osorio Lopez will compete in 800 meters. Allen, Daniels and Osorio Lopez will also compete in the 4x400-meter relay.
Junior Kwanele Mthembu will compete in the 10,000 meters, senior Ronnie Briscoe will compete in the long jump and senior Brandon Bubsy will compete in the men’s hammer throw.
On the women’s side, the twin sister duo of juniors Kattiana Ealy-Pulido and Ariana Ealy-Pulido will both compete in the 100-meter and 400-meter hurdles. Junior Katherine Stuckly will compete in the women’s high jump.
The top 12 athletes in each competition will move on to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships June 9-12.
The West Preliminaries will run from May 26-29 at E.B. Cushing Stadium in College Station, Texas.
