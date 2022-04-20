#17 Texas State baseball (29-9, 12-3 Sun Belt) took down the UTSA Roadrunners (24-12, 9-6 Conference USA) 14-12 on Tuesday evening to extend their win streak to six straight games.
The tale of this game was runners left on base, as although each team scored an above-average run total, they both failed to capitalize on multiple scoring opportunities. Texas State left seven men on base in the win and the Roadrunners left 16 men on base in the loss.
The loss was tagged to freshman pitcher Ryan Beaird who pitched 0.2 innings allowing four runs on four walks and a hit.
Getting the win for the Bobcats is junior pitcher Triston Dixon (6-0), who pitched 1.2 innings allowing one hit and no runs. Other than Dixon, nine other Bobcat pitchers entered the game, with senior pitcher Triston Stivors getting his eighth save of the year.
No pitcher for either team threw more than two innings, as eighteen different pitchers total came in to pitch for both teams.
The Bobcats were led offensively by junior outfielder Jose Gonzalez, who went 3-for-4 with one home run, a double and five RBIs. Gonzalez drove in senior outfielder Ben McClain in his first at-bat in the bottom of the first with an RBI double, which chipped away at the two runs scored by UTSA in the top of the first.
In the bottom of the third with a prime opportunity to score with the bases loaded, freshman infielder Daylon Pena drew a walk to make the score 2-3. Gonzalez tallied another RBI to his night right after with a sac fly, and senior outfielder John Wuthrich scored on a wild pitch after advancing to third to take the lead 4-3.
The Roadrunners had opportunities to score all night, especially in the top of the fourth inning. Leading off the top of the fourth, junior infielder Leyton Barry hit a towering shot to right field. Before he could round the bases in celebration, Wuthrich leaped into the air with his glove over the fence and came down with the home run robbing catch.
UTSA managed to get the bases loaded with one out later in the inning, but Dixon induced a ground ball double play on the first pitch of his outing.
A single by senior infielder Dalton Shuffield and a Gonzalez three-run homer in the fourth made the score 8-3. The Bobcats had eleven men come up to the plate in the fourth inning and they scored seven runs in the inning to put the lead to 11-3.
The Roadrunners plated two runs in the top of the seventh but were immediately met with another three runs in the bottom half by the Bobcats.
UTSA made things close in the ninth, scoring seven runs before Stivors came on to record the saves, getting two strikeouts to end the game 14-12.
“I went from very comfortable to very nervous there in the ninth,” Head Coach Steven Trout said post-game. “A win’s a win… I thought our offense was really good tonight”
The Bobcats will host the start of a three-game weekend series against Little Rock on Friday at 6 p.m. in the Bobcat Baseball Complex.
