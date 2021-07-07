Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Sheila Faske and Stephen Lee to the Texas State University System Board of Regents. Abbott has also reappointed Alan Tinsley to the board.
Terms for appointed and reappointed members expire on Feb. 1, 2027.
The Texas State University System supports several institutions across the state including Sam Houston State University, Lamar University and Texas State. The system provides legal counsel, accounting, academic program planning and other centralized services to its institutions.
Faske currently serves as the owner of American Office Liquidators LLC in Beaumont, Texas. She is also the mayor pro tem for Rose City, Texas. Faske is a graduate of the Lamar Institute of Technology where she received an associate of science in business and computer information systems.
Lee serves as the chairman, president and CEO of First Financial Bank-Southeast Texas. He is also the director of the Baptist Hospital System Foundation Board, Lamar State College - Orange Foundation Board and the 100 Club of Southeast Texas Board. Lee is a graduate of Lamar University and the Southwest Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.
Tinsley is an attorney in private practice and holds certifications in tax law and probate and estate planning. He is a graduate of Sam Houston State University. Tinsley also received a juris doctor degree from South Texas College of Law and a master of laws degree from the University of Houston Law Center.
The Board of Regents consists of nine members, all appointed by the governor. For more information on the board visit the Texas State University System website.
