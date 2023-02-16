During the afternoon of Feb. 16, two Texas State employees reported to the University Police Department (UPD) an aggravated assault on-campus. The assault occurred while the employees were on a golf cart on Woods Street approaching Comanche Street.
According to an email sent from UPD, a driver in a truck had pulled up beside the golf cart upset with the fact that the cart was driving too slowly in front of them. Two passengers within the truck then pulled out guns and took off and left heading south toward Comanche Street.
Currently there is no ongoing threat to the university community. The truck is a grey unknown make/model with four doors. The driver of the truck is a white female, heavy set with brown shoulder length hair wearing light colored clothing. The front passenger is a Black male with black clothing. There is a third suspect sitting in the rear seat with unknown qualities.
If anyone has any information on the incident or the suspects, they can contact UPD at (512)-245-2805. It is suggested foranyone on-campus to report any suspicious activity immediately and to stay alert of their surroundings.
