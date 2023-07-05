Almost five years after the fatal Iconic Village apartment fire was ruled intentional, San Marcos officials are announcing an arrest tomorrow.
The fire, which killed five people, injured multiple others and displaced nearly 200 residents, occurred on July 20, 2018.
On Nov. 30, 2018, it was announced by city officials that the fire was set intentionally and the five deaths were homicides.
An investigative team was put in place in October 2022 to solve the case.
The press conference is at 9 a.m. tomorrow.
The University Star will provide updates on the story when more information is available.
