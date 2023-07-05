iconic village

The aftermath of the deadly July 20, 2018 Iconic Village Apartment Fire. 

 Star file photo

Almost five years after the fatal Iconic Village apartment fire was ruled intentional, San Marcos officials are announcing an arrest tomorrow.

The fire, which killed five people, injured multiple others and displaced nearly 200 residents, occurred on July 20, 2018.

On Nov. 30, 2018, it was announced by city officials that the fire was set intentionally and the five deaths were homicides.

An investigative team was put in place in October 2022 to solve the case.

The press conference is at 9 a.m. tomorrow.

The University Star will provide updates on the story when more information is available.

Support Student Media

Journalism is an act of civic responsibility. We see our work as a public service that is necessary for a community to thrive because knowledge is empowering. If you enjoyed this story, please consider helping us "Defend the First Amendment" by donating today!

Load comments