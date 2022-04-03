wofford.coastal

Texas State baseball (22-6 overall, 7-1 Sun Belt) defeated the Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-15 overall, 3-5 Sun Belt) 6-2 Saturday afternoon in the second game of the series.

Texas State has now taken a 2-0 lead over the Mountaineers in this series after also winning Friday’s matchup 7-4.

The first score of the game came during the top of the first inning when freshman infielder Daylan Pena hit an RBI which allowed junior outfielder Ben McClain to get home. The Bobcats followed up with another RBI, this time hit by junior infielder/outfielder Jose Gonzalez which resulted in a score by senior infielder Justin Thompson.

The Mountaineers cut the deficit in half during the bottom of the first after redshirt freshman infielder Austin St. Laurent was able to get home after an RBI from graduate student utility Andrew Greckel.

Both teams remained scoreless through the bottom of the fourth inning. During the top of the fifth inning, freshman infielder Ryan Leary hit a homer which gave the Bobcats a 3-1 lead. Neither team scored during the bottom of the fifth.

McClain hit a triple to right-center during the top of the sixth inning that was capitalized by another score by junior outfielder Peyton Lewis. Appalachian State answered during the bottom of the sixth inning after junior outfielder Phillip Cole hit a homer to the left field, cutting the Bobcat lead to two.

The top of the seventh inning began with a triple to center field by sophomore catcher August Ramirez. Shortly after, Gonzalez hit an RBI allowing Ramirez to score which gave the Bobcats a 5-2 lead.

The final score of the game came during the top of the eighth inning when McClain was able to get home from third base while Thompson was grounded out after trying to get to third base.

