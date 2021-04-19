Texas State baseball (15-22 overall, 5-7 Sun Belt) suffered its fifth series loss of the season, dropping games from April 16-18 to the University of Washington Huskies (15-16 overall, 3-9 Pac 12).
The Bobcats entered the matchup following losses to Troy University and Texas A&M University, respectively.
In the first game, the Huskies jumped out to a 4-0 lead within the first three innings of the game, off a solo home run from redshirt freshman infielder Christian Dicochea, an RBI single from freshman infielder Michael Brown and a two-run home run from junior outfielder/infielder Christian Jones.
The Bobcats answered in the top of the fourth inning, as senior outfielder Chase Evans hit a two-run home run to bring the Bobcats within two. Evans' home run was the closest the Bobcats would get to tying the ballgame, as the Huskies scored five unanswered runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
The Huskies held on to a 9-2 lead until the eighth inning, where the Bobcats tried to mount a comeback with back-to-back RBI doubles from senior infielder Cole Coffey and senior infielder Jaxon Williams. They brought the deficit 9-5 but, in the end, it was not enough.
Washington won the contest 10-5, leading to the Bobcats' third straight loss.
The Bobcats got the upper hand to start game two, as junior infielder Justin Thompson hit a two-RBI double out to right field to grab a 1-0 lead.
The Huskies quickly answered with five runs within the next two innings. It started with an RBI double from senior infielder Ramon Bramasco to tie the game up at 1-1 after three innings.
Washington put up a five-run inning in the fifth. The Huskies hit two home runs and an RBI single to take a 6-1 lead.
The deficit proved to be insurmountable as Texas State ultimately fell by a final score of 6-3. Graduate pitcher Garrett Herrmann dropped his first game of the season as the Bobcats lost their fourth straight. Texas State was dominated on the mound through two games, with one to go in its three-game series.
The final battle on the mound was between Texas State sophomore pitcher Zeke Wood and Washington redshirt freshman pitcher Adam Bloebaum. Neither gave up more than one earned run on the night.
The Huskies were first on the board off a solo home run from redshirt freshman outfielder Cole Miller in the second inning. Texas State answered in the fifth with an RBI single off a bunt from Evans to tie the game 1-1.
The Huskies went into the bottom of the sixth with only two hits. A single out to second base by Dicochea marked the team's third.
Later in the frame, redshirt freshman infielder Will Simpson, with a 3-2 count, hit an RBI single out to right-center field to bring in Dicochea, giving the Huskies a 2-1 lead.
The Bobcats could not overcome a tough night at the plate and ultimately fell by a final score of 2-1, losing the series in a sweep and dropping their fifth straight game of the season.
The Bobcats will now set their sights on the No. 3 University of Texas at Austin Longhorns (30-8 overall, 10-2 Big 12).
The Longhorns enter the matchup with a 13-game winning streak. They recently swept Abilene Christian University in a three-game series from April 16-18 and will look to improve their road record to 9-3 when they face Texas State.
Texas State will host UT at 6 p.m. on April 20 at Bobcat Ballpark. The game will air on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.