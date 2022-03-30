Texas State baseball (20-6 overall, 5-1 Sun Belt) came up short on Tuesday night with a 9-12 loss against Sam Houston (15-10 overall, 6-3 Western Athletic Conference).
Sam Houston sophomore pitcher Coltin Atkinson got the win throwing two innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits, one walk and three strikeouts.
Texas State senior pitcher Trevis Sundgren got tagged with the loss, allowing six runs on seven hits, one walk and a strikeout in two innings.
The Bobcats seemed to have continued their momentum off their comeback win in the first inning with an RBI triple by senior shortstop Dalton Shuffield coming within minutes of the first pitch. Shuffield finished the game going 1-for-4 with one RBI and a walk.
Texas State scored one more in the inning on an RBI groundout by junior designated hitter Jose Gonzalez.
The Bearkats responded in the bottom half of the inning, getting two runners in scoring position within the first two pitches of the game. Though they only scored once in the inning on a groundout by freshman outfielder Lane Brewster, Brewster knocked in two more in the second inning with an RBI double. They scored two more in the inning on a single by sophomore utility Clayton Chadwick to make the score 5-2 Sam Houston
The Bearkats led off the bottom of the third with three straight singles and plated three runs in the inning to make it 8-2.
Texas State senior outfielder John Wuthrich hit his team-leading seventh home run on the first pitch in the top of the fourth inning, his second in as many games, to chip away at the deficit. He went 1-for-4 with one home run, one RBI and one strikeout to finish the game.
Bearkats junior outfielder Carlos Contreras hit an RBI double in the sixth, marking the first time all season an opposing team has scored in the sixth inning against Texas State.
The national leader in RBIs, Contreras continues to build off his Western Athletic Conference Hitter Of The Week award, going 2-for-5 with one double, one RBI and two strikeouts.
After sophomore infielder Easton Loyd drove in Contreras with an RBI single, junior infielder Myles Jefferson hit the first home run of his collegiate career to make it 12-4 Bearkats.
The Bobcats tried to recreate their Sunday comeback magic by scoring three runs in the eighth and two in the ninth, but senior outfielder Ben McClain struck out looking at the tying run to end the game.
Texas State committed two errors and left men on base in the loss.
The Bobcats will look to redeem themselves in their face-off with Appalachian State at 5 p.m. on Friday at Smith Stadium in Boone, North Carolina. The game will air on ESPN+.
