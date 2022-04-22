Bobcat baseball (29-9, 12-3 Sun Belt) has been riding high lately, as they're currently on a six-game win streak and will look to make it seven Friday night against Little Rock (16-16, 6-8 Sun Belt).
Texas State's recent run can be attributed to the scoring punch they've been packing lately. The Bobcats have brought in at least 10 runs in four of their past six games. Their most recent effort resulted in 14 runs and a victory over UTSA on Tuesday night.
The Roadrunners were able to take an early 2-0 lead in that game, but Texas State quickly responded. The Bobcats scored a total of 10 runs in the third and fourth innings alone. Junior outfielder Jose Gonzalez scored once in the third and homered in the fourth to bring in three more runs. Senior infielder Justin Thompson and senior outfielder John Wuthrich each had two runs each over that span. UTSA tried to battle back, but Texas State held on for the win.
Little Rock's last outing was one they might want to forget. The Trojans were held scoreless in a 10-0 defeat against Louisiana Tech. The loss marks their fourth in a row.
Texas State and Little Rock are seemingly headed in opposite directions, but they'll put their respective streaks head-to-head tomorrow night. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Bobcat Ballpark. The game will air on ESPN+.
