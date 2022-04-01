Texas State baseball (20-6 overall, 5-1 Sun Belt) will head on the road as it travels to face the Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-13 overall, 3-3 Sun Belt) in a three-game series this weekend.
The Bobcats lead the all-time series against Appalachian State 14-2. The ‘Cats are 6-3 when playing away this season and are 8-1 when visiting the Mountaineers.
The Bobcats are coming off a 12-9 loss to Sam Houston while Appalachian State won its previous two games over Little Rock and UNC Asheville.
Texas State senior infielder Dalton Shuffield has a .404 batting average and leads the team in hits (38) and RBI (24). Shuffield also leads the team in slugging percentage (.745), doubles (8) and triples (3). Senior outfielder John Wuthrich has the second-highest slugging percentage (.550) and ranks second on the team in hits (33), runs (25) and RBI (22).
On the mound, Texas State ranks second in the Sun Belt in earned run average (3.83), total earned runs (23) and opponent batting average (.220).
As for Appalachian State, the leading players in hits for the Mountaineers are junior catcher Hayden Cross and sophomore outfielder Dylan Rogers at 28 apiece.
Cross also has the highest batting average (.337) and ranks first on the team in RBI (20) and slugging percentage (.458). Rogers leads the team in doubles (9), has the second-highest slugging percentage (.438) and is tied for second on the team in runs.
The series matchup kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday and will continue with games at 2 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday at Smith Stadium in Boone, North Carolina. The series will stream on ESPN+.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.