*Results are complete, but unofficial.
Hays County Democratic Judge Ruben Becerra has been reelected as Hays County Judge to serve another four years.
With a vote count of 44,214 (50.44%) Becerra pulled ahead of Republican candidate Mark Jones (49.56%) by 775 votes who had previously served as commissioner of Precinct 2 for 12 years.
Becerra said that he will continue to work hard to serve the community and represent all of Hays County.
“You guys don’t know the gift that it is to continue to do the work of the weak, the work of the attacked, the work of the voiceless, the work of the vulnerable, the work of the incarcerated without a voice without a day in court,” Becerra said. “This is a gift to continue God’s work to represent all people, everybody, and I am so grateful for this tiny little moment under the sun to continue the most rewarding job I’ve ever had.”
Becerra said he plans to implement a Public Defender's Office and a mental health hospital in Hays County. Through his constant involvement within the county, Beccera feels he is the most available judge the county has had and will continue to be.
“I have been and will continue to be the most accessible county judge in our history,” Becerra said.
Reflecting on his reelection run, Becerra appreciates the support he has received from the community.
“It’s been wonderful to see the community coming together after all the hard work," Becerra said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.