judge mask

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra listens to a speech at a protest held for and in honor of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Hays County Historic Courthouse.

 Star file photo

*Results are complete, but unofficial.

Hays County Democratic Judge Ruben Becerra has been reelected as Hays County Judge to serve another four years. 

With a vote count of 44,214 (50.44%) Becerra pulled ahead of Republican candidate Mark Jones (49.56%) by 775 votes who had previously served as commissioner of Precinct 2 for 12 years. 

Becerra said that he will continue to work hard to serve the community and represent all of Hays County.

“You guys don’t know the gift that it is to continue to do the work of the weak, the work of the attacked, the work of the voiceless, the work of the vulnerable, the work of the incarcerated without a voice without a day in court,” Becerra said. “This is a gift to continue God’s work to represent all people, everybody, and I am so grateful for this tiny little moment under the sun to continue the most rewarding job I’ve ever had.”

Becerra said he plans to implement a Public Defender's Office and a mental health hospital in Hays County. Through his constant involvement within the county, Beccera feels he is the most available judge the county has had and will continue to be. 

“I have been and will continue to be the most accessible county judge in our history,” Becerra said.

Reflecting on his reelection run, Becerra appreciates the support he has received from the community. 

“It’s been wonderful to see the community coming together after all the hard work," Becerra said.

Support Student Media

Journalism is an act of civic responsibility. We see our work as a public service that is necessary for a community to thrive because knowledge is empowering. If you enjoyed this story, please consider helping us "Defend the First Amendment" by donating today!

Load comments