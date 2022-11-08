Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke visited Texas State on Monday for a Get Out the Vote Rally before Election Day.
At the rally, O’Rourke discussed pertinent issues that voters are deciding on Election Day including gun rights which he said he will work to change from the current rules of the state.
“We’ll put the lives of our kids over the interests of the [National Rifle Assiciation],” O’Rourke said.
Texas State students gathered to hear O’Rourke discuss the issues close to them. One important issue to many voters is women’s rights. Under Gov. Greg Abbott, abortion is banned. Voters hope that O’Rourke can change those current laws.
“Access to abortion and birth control is imperative to women’s health overall,” Claudia Favela, a political science junior, said, “I’m hoping if Beto is elected that we’ll see a change from not protecting women to protecting them.”
LGBTQ+ rights were another topic that O’Rourke discussed that voters are eager to see. If elected, he said he will protect the rights of all people who identify in the community. This is an issue that voters hold true to themselves.
“Trans youth are becoming much more targeted and the attacks have become much more politicized,” Michael Zayas, a political science junior said. “I think it’s very important that we show some solidarity with our trans brothers and sisters.”
O’Rourke made it clear that the people need to vote on Election Day if they want their voices heard. The rally was a call to those people that have not voted yet to make a plan and take action.
“We must vote if we haven’t already voted early,” O’Rourke said. “We must get others to vote, reach out to your classmates, your friends, your neighbors, your family members.”
The rally brought a sense of community to many students as they were able to connect to people who think like them and can hear their issues brought to light by a candidate.
Students also attended this rally to be educated on the candidates running for office. Hearing the candidates speak firsthand allowed them to directly see what they are supporting.
“Research candidates in your area, see how they’re going to affect you, your friends, your family, and other people in your community,” Seth Maldonado, a theater senior said. “Be an advocate for things that you want to see change.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.