A photo of Old Main, Friday, April 9, 2021, at Texas State.

A 19-member advisory committee has been selected by Texas State University System Board of Regents Chairman Charlie Amato to assist in the search for the next president of Texas State. 

President Denise Trauth will serve as the university's president until May 31, 2022. The selected committee includes the following members of Texas State's faculty, staff, student body, alumni and community: 

  • Don Flores (Committee Chair) - Regent, Texas State University System

  • Charlie Amato - Regent, Texas State University System

  • Garry Crain - Regent, Texas State University System

  • Nicki Harle - Regent, Texas State University System

  • Janet Bezner, Ph.D. - Chair and Professor, Department of Physical Therapy

  • Darryl Borgonah - Associate Vice President for Financial Services

  • Scott Bowman, Ph.D. - Professor, School of Criminal Justice and Criminology

  • Jaime Chahin, Ph.D. - Dean, College of Applied Arts

  • Andrew Gryce - President, Student Government Association

  • Ken Huewitt - Chief Financial Officer, Texas Southern University, and Distinguished Texas State alumnus

  • Jane Hughson - Mayor of San Marcos, and Texas State alumna

  • Lynn Ledbetter, Ph.D. - Chair, Faculty Senate, and Professor, School of Music

  • Robert McLean, Ph.D. - Regents' Professor, Department of Biology

  • Jack Martin - Co-Chairman, Martin + Crumpton Group LLC, and Distinguished Texas State alumnus

  • Bryan Miller - Associate Athletics Director

  • Ron Mitchell - Vice Chairman/President, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and Distinguished Texas State alumnus

  • Vincent Morton, Ph.D. - Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students

  • Patrick Rose - President, Corridor Title

  • Annalisa Turner - Chair, Texas State Staff Council

The committee will work with a to-be-determined executive search firm this fall and through spring 2022 to draft a presidential profile and perform a national search. 

A small number of qualified candidates will be recommended to Chancellor Brian McCall for review and consideration. The campus community will be updated throughout the search process and timeline via a presidential search website. 

McCall will publicly announce a sole finalist to be considered by the TSUS Board of Regents next spring.

