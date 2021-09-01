A 19-member advisory committee has been selected by Texas State University System Board of Regents Chairman Charlie Amato to assist in the search for the next president of Texas State.
President Denise Trauth will serve as the university's president until May 31, 2022. The selected committee includes the following members of Texas State's faculty, staff, student body, alumni and community:
Don Flores (Committee Chair) - Regent, Texas State University System
Charlie Amato - Regent, Texas State University System
Garry Crain - Regent, Texas State University System
Nicki Harle - Regent, Texas State University System
Janet Bezner, Ph.D. - Chair and Professor, Department of Physical Therapy
Darryl Borgonah - Associate Vice President for Financial Services
Scott Bowman, Ph.D. - Professor, School of Criminal Justice and Criminology
Jaime Chahin, Ph.D. - Dean, College of Applied Arts
Andrew Gryce - President, Student Government Association
Ken Huewitt - Chief Financial Officer, Texas Southern University, and Distinguished Texas State alumnus
Jane Hughson - Mayor of San Marcos, and Texas State alumna
Lynn Ledbetter, Ph.D. - Chair, Faculty Senate, and Professor, School of Music
Robert McLean, Ph.D. - Regents' Professor, Department of Biology
Jack Martin - Co-Chairman, Martin + Crumpton Group LLC, and Distinguished Texas State alumnus
Bryan Miller - Associate Athletics Director
Ron Mitchell - Vice Chairman/President, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and Distinguished Texas State alumnus
Vincent Morton, Ph.D. - Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students
Patrick Rose - President, Corridor Title
Annalisa Turner - Chair, Texas State Staff Council
The committee will work with a to-be-determined executive search firm this fall and through spring 2022 to draft a presidential profile and perform a national search.
A small number of qualified candidates will be recommended to Chancellor Brian McCall for review and consideration. The campus community will be updated throughout the search process and timeline via a presidential search website.
McCall will publicly announce a sole finalist to be considered by the TSUS Board of Regents next spring.
