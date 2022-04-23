Texas State baseball (30-9, 13-3 Sun Belt) extended its winning streak Friday night with a 3-2 victory in the first of three games against Little Rock (16-17, 6-9 Sun Belt). Texas State held a lead the whole way, but a late push from the Trojans put the game up for grabs.
The Bobcats were able to get in scoring position early thanks to a triple that senior infielder Dalton Shuffield sent down the left-field line. Shuffield would be brought home on a sacrifice fly to left field from junior designated hitter Jose Gonzalez. The run gave Texas State a 1-0 lead that junior pitcher Zeke Wood would take care of for six innings. Wood struck out three batters and only gave up one hit before being pulled in the seventh.
Texas State was able to get on the board again in the bottom of the seventh when a single from senior infielder Cameron Gibbons was followed up by a sacrifice bunt from senior outfielder Isaiah Ortega-Jones. The bunt moved Gibbons into scoring position and an error would bring him in. As Gibbons made his way to third on a fly ball to left field, an errant throw from the outfield hit him in the back, allowing him to head all the way home for a 2-0 lead.
However, some sloppy play from the Bobcats in the top of the eighth allowed Little Rock to stick around. A pair of errors from Texas State put senior infielder Nathan Lyons in scoring position before he was brought home on a single to left field from senior second baseman Eldrige Figueroa. The run brought the score to 2-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth.
Texas State was able to pick up an insurance run when a single when junior catcher Peyton Lewis brought home senior third baseman Justin Thompson, who got into scoring position after a walk and a wild pitch. The Bobcats would take that 3-1 lead into the ninth.
Senior pitcher Tristan Stivors was brought in at the top of the final inning to close the game and he did just that, but it was close. After Stivors gave up a homer to junior outfielder Noah Dickerson and walked another batter, the game seemed in reach. However, Stivors locked in and clutched up, striking out the next three batters at the plate, sealing the win for Texas State.
The victory extended the Bobcat's streak to seven, while the loss marked the Trojan's fifth straight. They'll get another chance to go at each other Saturday afternoon in the second game of their weekend series. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in Bobcat Ballpark. The game will air on ESPN+.
