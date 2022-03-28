Texas State baseball (20-5) will travel to Huntsville to take on the Sam Houston Bearkats (14-10) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Texas State is coming off a comeback win in which they scored 12 unanswered runs to overcome a seven-run deficit to defeat Coastal Carolina 13-9.
Senior outfielder John Wuthrich hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning for his 20th career home run. Wuthrich also recorded a season high three RBIs in the game. He is batting .305 on the season with six home runs and 21 RBIs.
Senior shortstop Dalton Shuffield hit his sixth home run of the season Sunday, scoring four runs while going 2-4. Shuffield is hitting .411 on the season with 23 RBIs while also leading the Sun Belt Conference in hits with 37.
"I'm just trying to hit the ball as far as possible," Shuffield said in a post-game interview after the win against Coastal Carolina. "Right now things are going pretty well, so I'm gonna keep doing that until it runs out of power."
Senior pitcher Triston Stivors leads the Sun Belt Conference in saves with seven after recording a three inning save in Sunday's win against Coastal Carolina. He has a 0.78 ERA in 23 innings pitched this season.
Sam Houston junior outfielder Carlos Contreras will enter Tuesday's game against the Bobcats with a new school record under his belt. On Sunday's 10-4 win against Stephen F. Austin, Contreras went 5-5 with two home runs and nine RBIs, with nine RBIs being the most ever produced in a game by a Sam Houston hitter. This big day at the plate largely contributed to his Western Athletic Conference hitter of the week award, where he went 11-17 with four home runs and 15 RBIs in total.
The Bearkats will also be led offensively by sophomore infielder Justin Wishkowski. He is batting .411 on the season with two home runs and 22 RBIs.
Texas State baseball is currently ranked on all six major collegiate baseball polls after a series victory against #11 Arizona earlier this March.
Texas State leads the series all-time against Sam Houston by one game with 53 wins and 52 losses. The first pitch for Tuesday's game is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT.
