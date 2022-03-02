Texas State baseball (8-1) is off to its best start since 1991 after a 7-3 victory over the UTRGV Vaqueros (5-3).
Sophomore pitcher Cameron Bush (1-1) snagged his first win of the year after being the only Bobcat pitcher with a loss pinned to his name. Bush threw one scoreless inning in the top of the sixth, giving up one hit and striking out two — holding the Bobcat lead of 4-3.
The bullpen was an important factor for the Bobcats as they put seven different pitchers on the mound in Tuesday's game against UTRGV. Although winning the game in a different manner than he and his team are used to, Head Baseball Coach Steven Trout said he’s proud of the way his bullpen worked to achieve the win.
“I thought our guys did a really good job,” Trout said. “You saw [Triston] Dixon come in for an out and then other guys come in and get mixed and matched in there … we’ve got to continue to get better back there because you’re gonna win a lot of baseball games, especially on Tuesdays, out of your bullpen.”
Bobcat senior shortstop Dalton Shuffield and his teammates strive to ensure the last three innings of the games will be their best three innings. Shuffield achieved his goal Tuesday night when he blasted the game-sealing, two-run home run to deep left field to put the Bobcats up by four in the bottom of the seventh.
“We came out there and we put up a three-spot,” Shuffield said. “That’s what we do, we score late and we make sure that those teams have no hopes, at the end, of winning the game.”
The Bobcats would hold on to their four-run lead to defeat the Vaqueros 7-3 Tuesday night.
Next up, Texas State looks to tie the program record of an 11-1 start with a three-game sweep over No. 11 Arizona in Tucson, starting on Friday and finishing up on Sunday.
