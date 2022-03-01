Texas State baseball (7-1) will face the UTRGV Vaqueros (5-2) on Tuesday, looking to extend its win streak to eight.
The Bobcats and the Vaqueros have faced one another 71 times before. The Bobcats have won 46 of the matchups. The last time the two teams faced was on April 6, 2021, resulting in a 7-4 win for the Bobcats.
The Vaqueros started their 2022 campaign with five straight wins before dropping their last two to Houston with a combined score of 19-11. They’re averaging 7.29 runs per game while only giving up an average of 3.43.
The Bobcats matched their best record since 2002 on Sunday with a three-game sweep over Ohio State. The 'Cats are plating 8.5 runs per game while only letting up 3.25 runs per game from opposing teams.
The probable starting pitchers for Tuesday’s matchup are senior Bobcat Trevis Sundgren (1-0) and senior Vaquero Deryk Serbantez, his first start on the year. Last season, Serbantez was 3-2, giving up an average of 5.74 runs in 16 appearances and four starts. Sundgren snagged a win on his first start against Wichita State, striking out four batters in five scoreless innings.
For the Vaqueros, junior outfielder Brandon Pimentel has lit up the box score in the early season. Pimentel is averaging a hit at nearly every other at-bat with an average of .462. He’s also hit three home runs and has batted in nine runs.
Bobcat seniors Cameron Gibbons and Dalton Shuffield are the hot hands from the plate for Texas State. Combined, the two seniors are averaging .428 at the plate, batting in 15 runs on 25 hits.
The first pitch between the Bobcats and Vaqueros is set for 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, at Bobcat Ballpark. You can follow along on Twitter, where reporter Kyle Owen will be providing live updates from the game.
