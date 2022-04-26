No. 17 Texas State Baseball (32-9, 12-3 Sun Belt) will make the trip down I-35 to face its rival UTSA (27-13, 12-6 Conference USA) tonight in San Antonio with the first pitch slated for 6 p.m. at Roadrunner Field.
The two teams faced last Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in San Marcos where the Bobcats defeated the Roadrunners 14-12 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Both squads are currently holding onto a winning streak. The Bobcats have won nine in a row (UTSA being one of the wins), whereas the Roadrunners have won three straight after sweeping Conference-USA foe Florida International University this past weekend.
The Bobcat squad has been ranked for the seventh consecutive week in at least five major polls, coming in at the No. 17 spot in the D1Baseball poll.
The projected starting pitchers for Tuesday’s matchup are senior pitcher Trevis Sundgren (2-4, 6.23 ERA) for the Bobcats and sophomore pitcher Ryan Ward (1-0, 4.50 ERA) for the Roadrunners. Both projected starting pitchers faced the other squad for 1.2 innings last week in the 26-run contest. Sundgren didn’t get the start while Ward did. Ward started off the game for the Roadrunners giving up one run on two hits and striking out three. Sundgren entered the matchup with an 11-3 Bobcat lead in the top of the sixth inning and gave up two runs on five hits during his time on the mound.
This past weekend, the Bobcats swept the Little Rock Trojans in their last matchup this season as Sun Belt Conference foes. The Bobcats put up 42 runs against the Trojans’ eight during the season series. Senior shortstop Dalton Shuffield also broke the program record for triples in a career, tying the record on Friday (11) and breaking it on Saturday (12).
The Bobcats will look to improve to 10 wins in a row against the Roadrunners this evening with the first pitch at 6 p.m. at Roadrunner Field in San Antonio. Reporter Kyle Owen will be live-tweeting throughout the contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.