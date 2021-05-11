Texas State's Bobcat Shuttle will operate on an adjusted schedule beginning May 13.
From May 13-28, shuttles will run on one hour frequencies from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Evening and night service will not be available. Shuttles will not run on Saturdays.
Routes will combine and run on the nighttime alignment Monday through Friday:
- Route 50: Night East
- Route 52: Night North
- Route 54: Night West
- Route 56: Night South
There will be one bus per combined route.
Shuttles will not operate on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31.
Beginning June 1 the shuttle will run on 30 minute frequencies from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Evening and night service will not be available. Shuttles will not run on Saturdays.
Routes will run the normal daytime alignment Monday thru Friday.
For more information on the adjusted Bobcat Shuttle schedule visit the Bobcat Shuttle Calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.