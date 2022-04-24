karsenpierce.ore

Texas State softball (28-17, 12-8 Sun Belt) extended its win streak to eight games after defeating Georgia Southern (9-28, 4-13 Sun Belt) 5-1 on Saturday afternoon.

The Bobcats continued their success on the mound. Sophomore pitcher Karsen Pierce got the start giving up just one run on three hits in 4.1 innings. Sophomore pitcher Jessica Mullins closed the game out giving up no runs on no hits.

The Eagles pitching started with graduate student pitcher Rylee Waldrep who went 5.2 innings giving up four runs on seven hits. The game was finished by junior pitcher Kastin Belogorska who allowed one run on three hits.

The Texas State offense was held in check until the sixth inning when the Bobcats were able to send four runners across home plate to take a demanding lead late in the game.

Senior catcher Cat Crenek led Texas State in hits going 3-for-3 at the plate and scoring two of the Bobcats five runs. Freshman outfielder Ciara Trahan led the Bobcats in RBIs with two on one hit.

Georgia Southern was led in batting by senior outfielder Jess Mazur who had one hit and had the teams only RBI. Sophomore infielder Courtney Ball and junior catcher Jania Conklin also had one hit.

Texas State will look to continue its win streak in a three game series versus the Troy Trojans next weekend. The first matchup will take place on Friday, April 29th in San Marcos and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

