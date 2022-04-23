claireginder.ore

Texas State sophomore infielder Claire Ginder (8) swings at a pitch from a Duck during the home opener against the University of Oregon, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats lost 3-7.

Texas State softball (27-17, 11-8 Sun Belt) will be on the road taking on Georgia Southern (9-27, 4-12 Sun Belt) in game two of the series.

The Bobcats are looking to clinch the series after beating the Eagles 2-0 in game one on Friday.

Sophomore pitcher Jessica Mullins held Georgia Southern to just two hits and no runs in seven innings.

The Texas State bats are led by senior catcher Cat Crenek with a batting average of .369 and senior catcher Caitlyn Rogers batting .317.

The Eagles are led by senior first baseman Faith Shirley with a .326 batting average, and junior catcher Janai Conklin who averages .313 at the plate.

Sophomore pitcher Karsen Pierce will likely get the start Saturday for the Bobcats. Pierce is (6-4 overall) on the mound and has a 3.00 ERA this season.

Texas State will face Georgia Southern in game two of the series on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Eagle Field. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

