An offensive onslaught by Louisiana softball (23-8 overall, 9-2 Sun Belt) proved to be too much for Texas State (18-15 overall, 5-6 Sun Belt) as the Bobcats lost the second game of the series on a 10-1 run rule on Saturday afternoon.
Getting the win for Louisiana was junior pitcher Meghan Schorman (6-2), who pitched three innings while allowing no runs and striking out five.
The loss was charged by sophomore pitcher Karsen Pierce (4-3), who started the game for Texas State and gave up three runs on three hits and two walks in three innings.
Texas State softball Head Coach Ricci Woodard said that her team simply got beat today.
"We didn't do a lot of things well," Woodard said in a post-game interview. "To me, Louisiana outplayed us today and capitalized when they needed to."
Junior infielder Sara Vanderford extended her team lead in RBIs to 27 in the bottom of the first inning with a double that scored sophomore utility Hannah Earls from second.
The lead would be short-lived for Texas State after Louisiana senior utility Melissa Mayeux hit a home run over the left-center field wall on the first pitch of the top of the second inning, tying the game 1-1.
The Bobcats seemed to be in a prime position to get the lead back in the bottom of the second with bases loaded and no one out, but Louisiana's Schorman escaped the jam with two swinging strikeouts and a groundout.
After a scoreless third inning from both teams, Louisiana had six straight batters reach base in the top of the fourth inning before Texas State recorded an out. Having 11 batters come to the plate in the inning, Louisiana scored seven runs in the inning to pile on to its lead, making the deficit 8-1 for Texas State.
In the top of the fifth, Mayeux hit an inside-the-park home run on a line drive to senior outfielder Kylie George, who nearly made a diving play to record the out before she let the ball past her. Mayeux, with her second leadoff home run of the day, finished the game going 3-for-3 with two home runs, one double and three RBIs.
Louisiana scored one more run in the inning on an RBI single by freshman outfielder Kayla Falterman, putting the score at 10-1.
Texas State was then retired in order in the bottom of the fifth to complete the run-rule victory for Louisiana, effectively losing the three-game series for Texas State.
Texas State left six runners on base in the loss.
The Bobcats will face Louisiana once more in the series finale at noon on Sunday in the Bobcat Softball Complex.
