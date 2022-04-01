Texas State softball (18-13, 5-4 Sun Belt) defeated the UTSA Roadrunners (9-18, 3-3 Conference USA) 5-3 Wednesday night at Roadrunner Field in San Antonio.
Three pitchers for the Bobcats held the Roadrunners to only three hits. Freshman starting pitcher Presley Glende threw the first two full innings and one out into the third. Glende walked five batters, allowed no hits and one earned run.
She was replaced by sophomore pitcher Karsen Pierce in the third inning after two unearned runs scored off an error from sophomore infielder Claire Ginder, allowing the Roadrunners to take their only lead of the game, 2-3, over the Bobcats.
Pierce (4-2) would pick up the win in her 1.2 innings of play, allowing one hit and striking out three. Before Head Coach Tori McCann called up sophomore pitcher Jessica Mullins to pitch the final three innings, the Bobcats regained the lead when junior infielder Sara Vanderford doubled down the left-field line to bring around her teammates, sophomore utility Hannah Earls and sophomore outfielder Piper Randolph.
Mullins had a one-run lead to hold through the final three innings and she did just that to get the save. Mullins allowed no runs on one hit while striking out eight of the 12 batters she faced. On the offensive side of things, the Bobcats were able to get an insurance run in the seventh inning off of senior infielder Samara Lagway's double into left field that scored sophomore utility Anna Jones, to extend their lead 5-3, the final score.
With the win, the Bobcats are on their longest winning streak of the season of four games in a row. Texas State softball will look to improve its streak over Sun Belt Conference foe, the University of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (21-8, 7-2 Sun Belt) this weekend.
The Ragin’ Cajuns visit San Marcos for a three-game series against the Bobcats beginning on Friday with the first pitch slated for 6 p.m. at the Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.