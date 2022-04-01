Texas State softball (18-14, 5-5 Sun Belt) will try to take game two of the series against Louisiana (22-8, 8-2 Sun Belt) at 2 p.m. on Saturday in San Marcos.
The Bobcats are coming off a shutout 1-0 loss against Louisiana on Friday night, where the lone run scored was a home run by Louisiana freshman infielder Stormy Kotzelnick.
Leading the way offensively for the Bobcats is junior infielder Sara Vanderford, who has started all 32 of Texas State's games while leading the team in home runs with five and RBIs with 26.
Senior catcher Cat Crenek leads the team in on-base plus slugging (OPS) with .984 while leading the team in batting average, sporting a .421 clip.
Although taking the loss in Friday's game, sophomore pitcher Jessica Mullins continued her hot start to her collegiate career by pitching seven innings while allowing just one earned run. Mullins leads the team in ERA with 2.26 and leads the Sun Belt Conference in innings pitched with 127.
On the Louisiana side, sophomore infielder Jourdyn Campbell leads her team in batting average with .421 and home runs with six.
Kotzelnick, the owner of the only RBI in Friday's game, leads Louisiana in OPS with 1.240 and hits, 36.
Throwing five innings while also taking the win in Friday's victory versus Texas State is freshman pitcher Sam Landry. She leads the Ragin' Cajuns in strikeouts with 81 and ranks second in the team in ERA with 2.23, just behind junior pitcher Kandra Lamb who ranks first with a 2.20 ERA.
The first pitch for Saturday's game is set for 2 p.m. and will take place in San Marcos at the Bobcat Softball Complex. The game will stream on ESPN+.
