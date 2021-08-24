For its 2021 football season, Texas State Athletics will open Bobcat Stadium at full capacity, beginning with its home opener against the Baylor Bears on Sept. 4.
According to the university’s Aug. 24 statement, fans will not be required to wear masks or get vaccinated, yet it recommends getting vaccinated and wearing masks indoors. Masks will be available at all indoor areas of Bobcat Stadium.
Tailgating will also return this season. Fans will now be able to make tailgating reservations online at designated areas.
Following incoming Athletic Director Don Coryell’s plan to hold live music concerts at the stadium, there will be post-game concerts on Oct. 16, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13. All of these concerts will be free to all fans with a game ticket and all students with a valid student ID.
"We're really excited about the ability to host great crowds at Bobcat Stadium this fall," Coryell says. "We are looking forward to a great atmosphere all season long and are excited to build upon our unique game-day experiences."
