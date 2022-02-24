Texas State men's basketball (20-6 overall, 11-3 Sun Belt) defeated the South Alabama Jaguars (18-10, overall, 8-7 Sun Belt) 55-52 to clinch the Bobcats' second straight Sun Belt regular-season conference championship on Wednesday night.
The Bobcats, who were coming off a seven-game win streak, put on a defensive battle against the Jaguars. Coming out of the first half, the two teams were tied 25-25.
While the first half had many lead changes, the second half saw the Bobcats trailing for most of the second half. This changed after a 7-0 run that was capped off with a three-pointer by junior guard Drue Drinnon which gave the Bobcats the lead making it 50-47 with 1:56 to go in the second.
The Jaguars managed to tie it up late with a three-pointer from senior guard Kayo Goncalves making the score 50-50 with 55 seconds left in the game.
In the most crucial part of the game, senior guard Caleb Asberry was able to sink a three-pointer with just 25 seconds left which proved to be the difference in the game.
The Jaguars added two points off of a dunk late but after free throws from senior guard Mason Harrell, the Bobcats ended the nail-biter game with a 55-52 win.
Next up, the Bobcats will face the Troy Trojans at 8 p.m. on Friday at Trojan Arena in Troy Alabama. The game will air on ESPN+.
