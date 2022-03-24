Texas State baseball (18-4, 3-0) dropped its second midweek game of the season to the University of the Incarnate Word (10-8), March 22 by a score of 2-4 at J. Sullivan Field in San Antonio. The Bobcats are now 4-2 in midweek games with their only other loss to the University of Texas at home.
The starting pitcher for the Cardinals, Carson Rollins (1-0), took the win from the Bobcats. Rollins gave up one run on six hits while striking out two. The Bobcat starter, Trevis Sundgren (2-2), suffered the loss throwing five innings. Sundgren allowed four hits and four runs, two of them earned.
From the plate, the Bobcats grabbed 10 hits against the Cardinal’s four. Errors in the bottom of the third proved costly for the Bobcats as half of the Cardinal’s runs were un-earned.
The Bobcats were the first team to score in the game after both teams came up empty-handed in the first and second innings. Junior catcher Peyton Lewis led off the top of the third with a single into center field. After the next batter for the ‘Cats grounded out, freshman infielder Daylan Pena knocked a single over the second baseman’s head to score Lewis from second. The Bobcats would grab another hit but could not bring anything else around as they led the Cardinals, 1-0, heading into the bottom of the third.
After the Bobcats took the lead, Sundgren nailed the first batter he faced to begin the bottom half of the third inning. A throwing error by the Bobcats allowed freshman Cardinal Joey Baran to reach first on a sacrifice bunt. The bunt and error advanced the leadoff batter in the inning, junior infielder Jimmy DeLeon, to third base. Sundgren struck out the next batter with two runners in scoring position. Cardinal senior outfielder Ridge Rogers grounded out to second on the next at-bat scoring DeLeon from third, the first un-earned run. The next run was scored on the next pitch as the Bobcats committed a second error, allowing Baran to score and take the lead for the Cardinals.
In the fourth, the Bobcats were able to grab a one-out single but were unable to recover their deficit as the last two batters of the inning were struck out. In the bottom half of the frame, the Cardinals took advantage of a dwindling Sundgren. With one out and two runners in scoring position, DeLeon knocked a single up the middle to bring around two more runs – extending the Cardinal lead to three.
In the fifth and the sixth innings, the Bobcats and Cardinals both got a hit each. Neither team was able to plate any runs during the two innings. In the top of the seventh, the Bobcats had a promising opportunity to recover from their three-run deficit. With the bases loaded and only one out, Pena smacked a single through the right side, scoring junior outfielder Ben McClain. The single kept the bases loaded, but the next two batters for the Bobcats were struck out. The Bobcats recovered one run but nothing more.
For the rest of the game, neither team could find a real opportunity to score as the Cardinals came away with the win over the Bobcats, 2-4.
The Bobcat baseball squad returns home this weekend to face Sun Belt Conference foe and 2016 National Champions, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, in a three-game series at Bobcat Ballpark.
