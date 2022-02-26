Texas State men's basketball (21- 6, 12-3 Sun Belt) concluded the 2022 regular season capping off its nine-game win streak with a 66-61 win over the Troy Trojans (19-10, 10-6 Sun Belt) Friday night.
Senior guard Caleb Asberry, who was two points shy of tying his career-high with 26, was electrifying throughout the game. Asberry was a perfect six for six from behind the three-point line, with four of them coming in the first half.
In the second half, Asberry continued to energize his team, and with a poster dunk over Troy junior forward Efe Odigie, the 'Cats took a nine-point lead with 1:20 left in the game.
The Trojans were able to cut the lead down to three but two clutch free throws from Asberry sealed the victory for the Bobcats.
After a closely fought first half that saw 12 lead changes, the Bobcats managed to pull away and hold the lead during the second. Senior guard Shelby Adams contributed 13 points while senior guard Mason Harrell scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half.
The three Texas State guards, Asberry, Harrell and Adams, accounted for 55 of the team's 66 points. With the backcourt handling the majority of the scoring, senior forward Isiah Small, who matched his season-high rebound total of 10, was able to focus on the boards.
As the two-time defending Sun Belt Champions, the Bobcats get a first-round bye in the upcoming Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
On March 5 Texas State will travel to Pensacola, Florida to play against the winner of the first-round matchup between the number eight seeded Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the number nine seeded UT Arlington Mavericks at the Pensacola Bay Center. Tip-off is at 11:30 a.m. The game will air on ESPN+
