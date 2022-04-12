bbgibbons

Texas State senior infielder Cameron Gibbons (11) makes a run for home plate during a game against Texas A&M, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Blue Bell Park. The Bobcats lost to the Aggies 4-8.

Texas State baseball (24-9, 9-3 Sun Belt) will host the Baylor Bears (16-15, 2-7 Big XII), in a black-out game on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Bobcat Ballpark.

The Bobcats and the Bears are both coming off of conference series losses. The Bobcats dropped their first weekend series of the season, while the Bears were swept by West Virginia in their fourth series loss of the season.

The Bobcats and the Bears are 5-5 in their last 10 meetings against one another. Baylor leads the all-time series 56-25 over the Bobcats. 

In the last matchup, the Bears took down the Bobcats 4-2 in Waco. The last time the Bobcats beat the Bears was during the shortened 2020 season, where the Bobcats won the contest 12-2 in an eight-inning run-rule.

Head Coach Steven Trout and his Bobcats have been in a slump this past week losing three out of four games, losing last Tuesday to Texas A&M and dropping the series to Georgia Southern. Trout believes it’s his bullpen, not hitting, that needs adjustment. 

“I think we’ve got to go back to work on figuring out our bullpen,” Trout said. “We’ve got to find some extra guys to come out … we got a great Baylor team coming in on Tuesday, we’ll have to match it up with some different guys, maybe some of our younger guys.”

Although the Bobcats have been ranked in all national polls for five straight weeks, the Bobcats are 2-4 on Tuesday this year and have lost three straight games on Tuesday. 

The maroon and gold will look to break their mid-week slump against Baylor. The first pitch against the Bears is slated for 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Bobcat Ballpark.

