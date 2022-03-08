Ranked at #17, Texas State baseball looks to knock off the #1 ranked Texas Longhorns at Bobcat Ballpark on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Bobcats and Longhorns will face off again Wednesday night in Austin where they will end their short-two game series.
Texas State senior right-hand pitcher Trevis Sundgren will start for the Bobcats on Tuesday, while redshirt freshman right-hand pitcher Andre Duplantier II will start for the Longhorns.
With the season just beginning, Sundgren looks to build off of his sufficient start. By pitching four Ks and allowing zero runs in the five innings he pitched against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, he earned his first win of the fresh season.
At the plate, the Bobcats are led by senior shortstop Dalton Sheffield and senior right fielder John Wuthrich. Sheffield has the second-best batting average in the Sun Belt with .452 and is ranked first for hits with 19. Wuthrich also leads the Sun Belt in both doubles and runs scored with six and 14 respectively.
With only one game above four innings pitched on the season, Duplantier II looks to improve his performance and stay on the mound deep into the game. In the Longhorns' face-off against Sam Houston State University, he managed to strike out two batters and only allowed one run in six innings.
Offensively the Longhorns are led by senior infielder Murphy Stehly and First Team All-Big 12 junior designated hitter Ivan Melendez. Stehly leads the team in batting average with a .409, hits with 18 and triples with one; Melendez leads the team in home runs with three, RBIs with 15, doubles with five and runs scored with 13.
Both teams are currently ranked first in their respective conferences. Texas State comes into the game with its highest national ranking in program history at 17 in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper while the Longhorns are considered the best team in college baseball by five of the six major polls, with the last poll ranking them second.
The first pitch for Tuesday's game is set for 6 p.m. at Bobcat Ballpark in San Marcos. The game will air on ESPN+.
