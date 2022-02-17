Texas State softball (2-1) takes the diamond at home for the first time in its 2022 campaign after beginning its season on the road. The Bobcats will take on the No. 12 Oregon Ducks (5-0), at 4 p.m. on Thursday in Bobcat Softball Stadium.
The Bobcats and the Ducks are familiar foes that faced twice last year in the NCAA Austin Regional. The two teams split the series 1-1. The Bobcats won the first matchup 5-1 but the Ducks prevailed in the second, 2-0, to eliminate the Bobcats from the NCAA tournament.
The Bobcats began their season in Las Cruces, NM for the New Mexico State University Tournament, winning their first two games of the season (and the tournament) against the New Mexico State University Aggies, 10-2 and 14-2. Both games ended in the fifth inning due to the NCAA run-rule.
In the first 10 innings of their season, Bobcat sophomore pitcher Jessica Mullins and sophomore pitcher Karsen Pierce combined for 12 strikeouts and only one earned run allowed against the Aggies.
As for the bats, each of the Bobcat hitters that faced an Aggie pitcher got on base and four Bobcats produced a home run, graduate infielder Dani Elders hit two.
The Bobcats dropped their third game and final game in the tournament to the Oregon State University Beavers, 1-6.
The Beavers hit three home runs against the Bobcats. The only Bobcat run came from a home run from junior infielder Sara Vanderford. The home run makes three games in a row with a home run for the Bobcats.
Texas State softball looks to improve to 3-1 on the season and be the first team to knock off the top-15 ranked Oregon Ducks.
The first pitch of the game is set for 4 p.m. on Thursday at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Follow along on Twitter for live updates on the game.
