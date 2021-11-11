After a more than convincing 75-57 non-conference win over the Incarnate Word Cardinals, Texas State's men's basketball (1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) will face off the Louisiana State University Tigers (1-0, 0-0 SEC) at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12.
Friday night will mark the first meeting between Texas State and LSU since 1987, when the Tigers won, 93-74.
Texas State entered its 2021-22 season Tuesday night with solid performances from senior guards Caleb Asberry and Shelby Adams. Asberry was the game’s leading scorer with 20 points. With help from Adams’ 14 points, they led the way for the Bobcats' win against UIW.
Similar to last season, Asberry led the team in points while senior forward Isiah Small led with six rebounds. Small looks to continue crashing the boards as his almost six rebounds a game played a major role in the Bobcats becoming Sunbelt Conference Champions last season.
The Tigers also look to improve their season to 2-0 after a 101-39 blowout against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks that was fueled by senior forward Darius Days’ career-high 30 points and career-high of eight three-pointers. Days’ performance was complimented by having four other teammates score in double figures. Starters freshman center Efton Reid and senior guard Xavier Pinson finished with 16 and 10 points, while substitutes sophomore forward Tari Eason and sophomore guard Eric Gaines contributed 11 and 10 points.
With a tough matchup ahead of them, the Bobcats aim to continue their suffocating defense that held the Cardinals to a lackluster 22% from behind the three-point line in the first half.
The Bobcats head to face off LSU at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge. The game will air on ESPN+ and SEC Network +.
