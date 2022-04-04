Coming off a commanding three-game series against Appalachian State, Texas State baseball (23-6 overall, 8-1 Sun Belt) will look to continue its win streak as the Bobcats travel to College Station for a mid-week matchup against the Aggies (16-11 overall, 4-5 Southeastern Conference) on Tuesday.
The Bobcats swept the Mountaineers this weekend, closing out their last contest late, scoring five runs over the seventh and eighth innings combined. Junior left-fielder Ben McClain notched three RBIs and scored a run of his own. One of McClain's RBIs came from senior center-fielder Isaiah Ortega-Jones who scored twice in the 7-2 victory. Ortega-Jones other score came courtesy of senior third baseman Justin Thompson, who also homered in the seventh inning and earned two RBIs on Sunday afternoon.
Texas A&M fell 8-4 against Alabama in its previous game. The Aggies took an early 2-0 lead thanks to a homer from sophomore third-baseman Ryan Targac. However, Alabama answered back, catching fire in the fourth inning with five runs. The Crimson Tide wouldn't relinquish their lead despite a couple of late runs from A&M in the eighth and ninth innings.
Tuesday's matchup will offer Texas State a chance at redemption after dropping its two games against A&M last year. The Bobcats hold a 14-46 all-time record against the Aggies with their last win coming in 2019 when Texas State won 5-3 in College Station.
The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Olsen Field in College Station. The game will air on SEC Network+.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.