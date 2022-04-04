benmcclain.coastalcarolina

Texas State junior outfielder Ben McClain (4) high fives his teammates after coming off the field during a game against Coastal Carolina, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Bobcat Ballpark. The Bobcats won the weekend series 2-1.

Coming off a commanding three-game series against Appalachian State, Texas State baseball (23-6 overall, 8-1 Sun Belt) will look to continue its win streak as the Bobcats travel to College Station for a mid-week matchup against the Aggies (16-11 overall, 4-5 Southeastern Conference) on Tuesday. 

The Bobcats swept the Mountaineers this weekend, closing out their last contest late, scoring five runs over the seventh and eighth innings combined. Junior left-fielder Ben McClain notched three RBIs and scored a run of his own. One of McClain's RBIs came from senior center-fielder Isaiah Ortega-Jones who scored twice in the 7-2 victory. Ortega-Jones other score came courtesy of senior third baseman Justin Thompson, who also homered in the seventh inning and earned two RBIs on Sunday afternoon. 

Texas A&M fell 8-4 against Alabama in its previous game. The Aggies took an early 2-0 lead thanks to a homer from sophomore third-baseman Ryan Targac. However, Alabama answered back, catching fire in the fourth inning with five runs. The Crimson Tide wouldn't relinquish their lead despite a couple of late runs from A&M in the eighth and ninth innings. 

Tuesday's matchup will offer Texas State a chance at redemption after dropping its two games against A&M last year. The Bobcats hold a 14-46 all-time record against the Aggies with their last win coming in 2019 when Texas State won 5-3 in College Station. 

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Olsen Field in College Station. The game will air on SEC Network+.

