Texas State men’s basketball (6-2) looks to keep its five-game win streak alive as it hosts the Southwestern Pirates (3-7) Sunday afternoon.
The teams last faced off in 1997 when Texas State won 73-55. The Bobcats lead the all-time series between the two with a record of 33-23.
Texas State’s winning streak began with a win over Dixie State University 85-65. The Bobcats went on to beat Eastern Washington University, LeTourneau, Rice and Denver. The ‘Cats are 2-0 this season when playing at home.
Texas State is coming into Sunday’s matchup with three Bobcats averaging double-figure points — led by senior guard Caleb Asberry’s 14.4 points, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Asberry leads the Bobcats in scoring, assists and steals. Senior guard Mason Harrell follows with 12.5 points, 2.3 assists and a steal per game. Senior forward Isiah Small (10.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK) leads the ‘Cats in rebounds and blocks.
Senior guard Shelby Adams scored a season-high of 14 points during Texas State's previous home win against Denver, 71-58.
Southwestern is coming off a 111-60 road loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and is 2-3 when facing opponents on the road.
Senior guard Kyle Poerschke (18.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2 AST) leads the Pirates in scoring and rebounds. The 6-foot-4 guard is also shooting 49.6% from the field and 37.1% from three-point range on the season.
The game is set to begin at 4 p.m. on Dec. 12 at Strahan Arena. The game will stream on ESPN+.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.