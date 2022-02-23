calebasberry.lou

Texas State senior guard Caleb Asberry (5) attempts to get past a Ragin' Cajun defender during a game against the University of Louisiana, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 72-68.

Texas State men’s basketball (19-6 overall, 10-3 Sun Belt) is heading to South Alabama to take on the Jaguars (18-9 overall, 8-6 Sun Belt) Wednesday night, where the Bobcats will look to extend their win streak to eight.

Wednesday's match marks the beginning of the Bobcats' last week of the regular season. With one more win, the Bobcats can secure the Sun Belt Conference regular-season championship. 

Texas State is currently the number one team in the Sun Belt and leads the all-time series versus the Jaguars with a record of 8-4. The Bobcats have been up and down on the road this season going just 7-5.

Senior guard Caleb Asberry leads the Bobcats in scoring with 15 points per game on 47 percent shooting. Senior forward Isiah Small leads the team in rebounds with 7.4 per game.

Leading the Jaguars in points is senior guard Jay Jay Chandler with 16.4 points a game on 46 percent from the field. South Alabama is led in rebounds by senior forward Javon Franklin with 7.5 per game.

The Bobcats are coming off a seven-game win streak, recently beating Little Rock 68-50 at home last Saturday. 

South Alabama lost its previous game to Appalachain State 69-51 on the road.

The game will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb 23 at the Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama. The game will also stream on ESPN+.

Support Student Media

Journalism is an act of civic responsibility. We see our work as a public service that is necessary for a community to thrive because knowledge is empowering. If you enjoyed this story, please consider helping us "Defend the First Amendment" by donating today!

Load comments