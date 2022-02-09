The Texas State men’s basketball team (15-6 overall, 6-3 Sun Belt) is hitting the road after winning three straight at home. The Bobcats will travel to Lafayette tomorrow, Feb. 10, to face the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-11 overall, 5-6 Sun Belt) at 7 p.m. in the Cajundome.
The previous matchup between the Bobcats and the Ragin’ Cajuns on Jan. 15 resulted in a 72-68 win for the Bobcats. Since then, the Bobcats are 4-2 whereas the Ragin’ Cajuns have opposite results going 2-4.
Saturday’s matchup against Coastal Carolina started off slow for the Bobcats but picked up in the second half when the Bobcats went on an 18-5 run after the Chanticleers opened up scoring coming out of the break. Texas State men’s basketball Head Coach Terrence Johnson knew the first half wasn’t indicative of his team’s play.
“I have to give kudos to my guys,” Johnson said. “[Who] came out in the second half and the kind of basketball which we’re capable of playing. I thought we came out slow early on, obviously, that’s not what you want … If we can find a way to put together a complete game, then I think we can be a good team.”
Johnson knows the matchup against Louisiana is not going to be easy but believes his team will keep the momentum rolling and prevail for the fans in San Marcos.
“It’s going to be a tough game, it always is,” Johnson said. “In the past, we’ve been able to make our own noise on the road. That’s just locking in and everybody understanding that it’s us against the world. But I’ll tell you what, knowing that everybody cheering for us and rooting for us here and that they’re counting on us … those guys know that they’re being watched and they embrace the opportunity.”
Senior forward Isiah Small knows he’s one of those players who feed off the crowd, whether it be home or on the road. Playing on the road against Louisiana in a hostile environment is what Small needs to be at the top of his game.
“The crowd plays a big role in this whole thing. I feed off the crowd, I love the energy from the crowd,” Small said. “Whenever the crowd is quiet, I’m quiet … and really, away games are no different. We feed off the energy from the away fans, especially me. Once they start talking, then I’m going to quiet you up. Once they stop talking, I’m quiet -- but once they start talking, they’ll see me.”
Texas State men’s basketball goes into the matchup against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns allowing only 64.6 points per game while scoring 66.3 points per game. Whereas the Ragin’ Cajuns are allowing 67.2 points per game and scoring 69.2 points per game.
The Bobcats will look to improve to 7-3 in Sun Belt Conference play with a win in Lafayette and five regular-season games left to play as they shoot for a back-to-back Sun Belt Conference championship.
The Bobcats and the Ragin’ Cajuns will face off in Lafayette, Louisiana at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Cajundome. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.