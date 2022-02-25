calebasberry.lou2

Texas State senior guard Caleb Asberry (5) goes up to dunk the basketball during a game against the University of Louisiana, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 72-68.

Texas State men's basketball (20-6 overall, 11-3 Sun Belt), the two-time defending Sun Belt regular-season conference champs, will face the Troy Trojans (19-9 overall, 10-5 conference) tonight for the final game of the regular season.

The Bobcats are coming into the game after winning eight straight conference matchups while the Trojans are fresh off a win against the UT-Arlington Mavericks.

On Wednesday, the Bobcats were up against the South Alabama Jaguars. In an evenly fought game that saw 10 lead changes, a three-pointer from senior guard Caleb Asberry, that was originally ruled a two-pointer but after review was correctly changed to a three, gave the ‘Cats a three-point lead with 25 seconds left in the game. 

Two free throws from senior guard Mason Harrell cemented the win for the Bobcats, earning them the Sun Belt regular-season conference championship for the second consecutive year.

In its last matchup against the Trojans, Texas State fell 78-63. However, the Bobcats lead the all-time matchup against Troy 8-5. 

Trojan junior forward Efe Odigie led all scorers with 22 points in the previous matchup while Texas State senior forwards Isiah Small and Nighael Ceasar led the Bobcats with 17 and 16 points respectively.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. tonight at Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama. The game will air on ESPN+.

