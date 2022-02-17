Texas State men's basketball (17-6 overall, 8-3 Sun Belt), the leading team in the Sun Belt Conference, looks to earn its sixth conference win in a row as it faces off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-8 overall, 6-5 Sun Belt) for the second and final time of the season on Thursday night.
Texas State is fresh off a Saturday win in Monroe, Louisiana where it ended ULM's three-game win streak. Arkansas State is coming into Thursday night looking to bounce back after one of its biggest losses of the season to the South Alabama Jaguars.
After beating the Warhawks, the Bobcats go undefeated in the season matchup between the two and improved their all-time record to 6-12. In a game where it led by only one at halftime, Texas State capitalized off late game free throws to extend its lead and seal the game.
Last Saturday, Arkansas State had a tough shooting night from behind the three-point line. The Red Wolves shot only 15 percent while the Jaguars shot close to 60 percent. Freshman forward Norchad Omier, the Red Wolves' leading scorer of the season, was held to only nine points after scoring 31 in the previous game.
Thursday's matchup between the Bobcats and Red Wolves will be their final matchup of the season. In a previous matchup this season, the Red Wolves took the game with a 67-60 win.
Arkansas State forwards Omier and junior Desi Sills led all scorers with 23 and 21 respectively, while Texas State senior forward Isiah Small recorded his first double-double of the season and led the Bobcats in points and rebounds with 17 and 10.
The Bobcats look to carry the momentum into Thursday's game and prevent a repeat of the last matchup. Texas State also seeks to break history Thursday night with "Operation 6,582," where the Bobcats are seeking to set the all-time attendance record. Fans are asked to wear all white to show support for the Bobcats.
Tip-off is at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17 at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas. The game will air on ESPN+.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.