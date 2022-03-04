Texas State baseball (8-1) looks to continue its win streak against #11 Arizona (8-1) in the team's first road series of the season.
Texas State junior right-hand pitcher Zeke Wood will face off against Arizona sophomore TJ Nichols on Friday night for the first game of this series.
Wood, the Sun Belt Conference pitcher of the week, looks to build off his hot start on the mound. Wood has been dominant this season, posting a 1.38 ERA and 22 Ks in just 13 innings pitched. The Bobcats' pitching staff as a whole has compiled a 2.85 ERA and 83 Ks in 79 innings on the young season.
Senior infielder Dalton Shuffield has led the Bobcats' offensive charge. He leads the team with a .467 batting average, 14 hits, 12 runs, 12 RBIs, three home runs and 26 total bases. Senior outfielder John Wuthrich has also proved to be a spark plug, batting .371 with four stolen bases. Texas State also leads the Sun Belt Conference in runs scored with 75 and home runs with 10.
Arizona junior outfielder Tanner O'Tremba might prove to be a problem for Wood. A former Texas Tech Red Raider, O'Tremba posted a .459 batting average along with 17 hits and 12 RBIs. The bats of junior infielder Nik McClaughry and sophomore outfielder Chase Davis led the Wildcats in home runs with three each.
Nichols has gotten off to a hot start for the Wildcats, posting a 1.80 ERA with a team-leading 15 Ks in 10 innings pitched. Senior pitcher Holden Christian leads the team in saves with two while posting nine strikeouts in six innings pitched.
Both teams are on respectable wins streaks, with the Bobcats' streak at six and the Wildcats' at five. This series will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams, who have thus far dominated opposing teams.
The Bobcats rank first in the Sun Belt Conference just ahead of the University of Little Rock. Arizona ranks in the top 15 in all six major polls.
All three games of the series will be played at Hi Corbett Field in Arizona. The first pitch of Friday's and Saturday's games will come at 7 p.m. with Sunday's game to begin at 12 p.m. CT. The series will stream on ESPN+.
