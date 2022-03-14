Texas State baseball (14-3) swept the Southern University Jaguars (3-13), three games to none, this weekend at Bobcat Ballpark. With the sweep over the Jaguars, the Bobcats are undefeated in weekend series (4-0), have two series sweeps and are off to their best start in program history (through 17 games).
Coming off an emotionally, physically and mentally tough home and home matchup against the No. 1 team in the nation, the Texas Longhorns, Head Coach Steven Trout didn’t know how his squad was going to come out and play in the three-game series against the Jaguars. Despite his anxieties, his team prevailed.
“It’s hard to sweep anybody,” Trout said. “To be honest with you, I was anxious to see how our guys came out emotionally for the three games after having the two games against Texas … I was super proud of our guys and how they came out. They just took care of business.”
In the first game of the weekend, the Bobcats defeated the Jaguars on Friday, 6-2. Senior pitcher Zeke Wood (W, 2-1) bounced back from his tough loss at No. 11 Arizona last weekend and threw six complete innings, four of them scoreless, only giving up five hits and the only two runs of the afternoon to pick up the win.
Bobcat seniors Dalton Shuffield and Wesley Faison both grabbed a pair of hits. Faison brought around half of the Bobcat runs. In the eighth inning, the Bobcats added two insurance runs off an RBI ground-out and a balk from the Jaguar pitcher to bring in the final runs of the game.
Saturday brought a slew of runs as the two teams combined 20 total runs in the contest. The Bobcats came away with the victory from the Jaguars, 15-5, to clinch the series win.
Sophomore August Ramirez accounted for a third of the Bobcat runs as he brought around five runs on three hits, including a home run and a double. Shuffield was next on the RBI list for the Bobcats with three.
The winning pitcher of the evening went to Bobcat starter, senior pitcher Levi Wells (W, 2-0) who pitched five complete innings allowing no runs on two hits, striking out seven Jaguar batters.
The third and final game of the series was won by the Bobcats, 9-5, to complete the series sweep Sunday afternoon.
The Bobcats hit four home runs in the game. Two of which were from Bobcat senior John Wuthrich who was one home run away from tying the school record. The record was set by ex-Bobcat Cole Coffey a year ago to the date of Sunday's game on March 13, 2021, when Coffey blasted three home runs against Rice.
Wuthrich was able to put on a show for Bobcat fans, including his grandparents that were in attendance for Sunday’s game. The senior knows that big shots, like the two he got, are important for setting the tone. That’s especially true when the runs are to tie the game in the first inning as well as the final run for the Bobcats in the bottom of the sixth after the maroon and gold put up a five-spot in the fifth inning to secure the series sweep.
“I was thinking about it, in my last at-bat, trying to get the third one,” Wuthrich said. “I feel really good at the plate and so, I’m excited about that and the momentum that comes with that.”
The Bobcats will play one more game before opening up Sun Belt Conference play in 2022. On Tuesday, the Bobcats will host Prairie View A&M at home before heading to Jonesboro, Arkansas to face the Arkansas State Red Wolves to begin conference play.
