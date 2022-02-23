Texas State baseball (3-1) was slated to play the Wichita State Shockers (0-4) at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Arlington at Globe Life Field. The matchup between the Bobcats and the Shockers has been postponed until 4 p.m. on Thursday in San Marcos at Bobcat Ballpark.
The Shockers and the Bobcats have faced four times before, neither team has the advantage as they’ve both taken two games from the other. The last matchup on Feb. 21, 2015, resulted in a 7-5 Bobcat victory. The Bobcats have never lost to the Shockers in Bobcat Ballpark.
The Bobcat baseball squad opened up the year with a series win over the Utah Valley Wolverines this past weekend. The Bobcats outscored the Wolverines in the series 36-14. The Shockers baseball team has not won a game yet, dropping three to Louisiana Tech to start their season and then one more to the University of Oklahoma.
Through the first four games, the Bobcats at the plate have a .326 overall batting average against the Shockers' .225 average. Bobcats senior Dalton Shuffield, senior Wesley Faison, senior Cameron Gibbons, senior Isaiah Ortega-Jones and redshirt sophomore August Ramirez are all batting over .400 whereas the Shockers don’t have a batter within 77 points of .400.
On the mound, the Bobcats are averaging 3.18 earned runs per game whereas the Shockers are giving up nearly four more runs per game with an ERA of 7.03.
Last season, the Bobcats’ and the Shockers' records were nearly flipped as the Shockers held the better record between the two of 31-23 against the Bobcats’ record of 21-36.
Last weekend, freshman Daylan Pena, Ramirez and freshman Ryan Leary made an impact in their first starts in a Bobcat uniform. These three newcomers for the Bobcats combined for two home runs and six RBIs on seven hits.
The Bobcats will look to improve to 4-1 on the year with a win over the Shockers before the Ohio State University baseball team (3-1) makes its 1,267 mile trip to San Marcos for a three-game series between the Bobcats and the Buckeyes.
The Wichita State Shockers and the Texas State Bobcats' first pitch will be thrown at 4 p.m. at Bobcat Ballpark. Follow along on Twitter for live updates and stats throughout the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.