Texas State softball (15-13, 3-4 Sun Belt) was stuck in neutral for much of Friday afternoon but was able to catch fire in the sixth inning with five runs on its way to earning an 8-2 victory over Coastal Carolina (12-15, 1-6 Sun Belt).
The Chanticleers were able to get on the board first in the bottom of the fourth inning when a hit to right-field from freshman catcher Maddy Jennings helped bring home sophomore infielder Zana Riley.
The Bobcats were able to match that in the top of the fifth when senior catcher Cat Crenek took advantage of a Chanticleer error to run in for a score.
Sophomore outfielder Piper Randolph started the sixth with a single to centerfield before being brought in by a homer from senior catcher Caitlyn Rogers. After taking the lead Texas State didn't look back. Singles from graduate infielder Dani Elder and Crenek put them on base, while an error and a single from freshman outfielder Ciara Trahan brought them home. The Bobcats closed their sixth inning takeover with one final run as Trahan scored off a single from senior outfielder Kylie George.
The Chanticleers would try to mount a response but could only score one more run as junior pitcher Iyanla De Jesus homered to right-field.
Texas State padded its lead with a couple more runs from Rogers and sophomore infielder Claire Ginder in the seventh before freshman pitcher Presley Glende closed out the game with three up and three down.
Rogers' homer is what helped spark Texas State's scoring run but it was only a part of her big afternoon. Rogers took advantage of all four of her trips to the plate going 4-4, with two RBIs and two runs scored, her best game as a Bobcat so far.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.